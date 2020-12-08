Virender Sehwag Whacks A Then-record 219 Vs West Indies On Dec 8, 2011: Watch

Virender Sehwag, who made it to the Indian national side as a middle-order batsman, displayed a new brand of cricket when he was asked to open the innings by the team management. The tactic proved to be a game-changer for the Najafgarh-born player as he cemented his position at the top of the order with swashbuckling knocks. One of his most celebrated performances came against the West Indies side on this very day in 2011.

Virender Sehwag 219: Batsman makes the West Indies bowlers pay

The cricketer was a force to reckon with in India's star-studded top order across formats. Sehwag has played several memorable knocks for the Indian team, and his fearless approach was the ultimate talking point during his playing days. Leading the side in a five-match ODI series against West Indies in 2011, the player had an added responsibility to deal with after MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar were rested for the series.

Several questions were raised on his game after the stand-in captain failed to fire with the bat in the first three matches of the series. He was dismissed for a golden duck in the third fixture and had a point to prove in the subsequent matches. Batting first in the Indore ODI, the Indian side managed a solid start as Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir looked to be in a fabulous touch.

Virender Sehwag took the West Indies bowlers to the cleaners, and the bowling-line up seemed to be clueless in-front of the onslaught. The batsman made the opposition pay with attacking shots all over the park. The entertaining innings could have been ended after he smashed 170. However, West Indies captain Darren Sammy dropped a sitter to give the player a new life.

The 42-year-old capitalized on the dropped chance and went on to rake in a marvelous double century. Sehwag joined fellow Indian teammate, Sachin Tendulkar, in the coveted 200-club in ODI cricket. The Virender Sehwag 219 knock remains to be the highest for a captain in international cricket and was also the highest-ever ODI score by a player at that time.

Virender Sehwag career stats

The opening batsman emerged as a prolific run-scorer for the Indian side across formats. The star cricketer's strike-rate of 82.2 in Test match cricket speaks volumes about his hard-hitting batting style. He has amassed 8568 runs in red-ball cricket, with two stunning triple centuries. He also is the first Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test matches. Sehwag has 8273 runs in ODI cricket in 251 matches.

India vs Australia 2020:

Virender Sehwag's unique way of commentating has also earned him a lot of fans. The former cricketer is currently a part of the broadcasting team for the India vs Australia 2020 series. With Australia claiming victory in the ODI series, and India clinching the T20I series, teams are expected to be involved in a closely fought battle in the four-Test matches.

