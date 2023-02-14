Virender Sehwag Wins Hearts With Brilliant Gesture For Sons Of Pulwama Attack Martyrs

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/Sehwag/PTI
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday shared pictures on social media where children of Pulwama martyrs can be seen receiving free education at his school. Sehwag turned to his official Twitter handle to upload photos of Arpit Singh and Rahul Soreng, sons of Shaheed Ram Vakeel and Shaheed Vijay Soreng, being trained at his school - Sehwag International School. Arpit and Rahul's fathers were killed in a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in February 2019.
"Very privileged to have been able to contribute in a small way in the lives of son of our heroes of #PulwamaAttack who have been studying at @SehwagSchool Arpit Singh s/o Shaheed Ram Vakeel & Rahul Soreng s/o Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Nothing can beat this happiness. V Fulfilling," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.
Very privileged to have been able to contribute in a small way in the lives of son of our heroes of #PulwamaAttack who have been studying at @SehwagSchool— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2023
Arpit Singh s/o Shaheed Ram Vakeel &
Rahul Soreng s/o Shaheed Vijay Soreng.
Nothing can beat this happiness. V Fulfilling pic.twitter.com/MHb0Jv8pgx
Netizens were full of praise for Sehwag's heartfelt gesture. Here's a compilation of posts lauding Sehwag for his kind act.
This is the real tribute to our heros 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Akhilendra Pratap Singh (क्षत्रिय 🚩) (@Updates_11) February 14, 2023
Jai hind 🇮🇳
Hats off to our playing hero @virendersehwag for his patriotic initiative.🏏🪔💐🪖🙏— Er. Keshav Tarun (@ErKeshavTarun) February 14, 2023
Hats off to you Sir. You are doing an excellent service.— Mishti (@Mishri48238585) February 14, 2023
Amazing sir … you have all our support … Keep doing such good work— CA Kunal Budhraja (@Kunal_Budhraja) February 14, 2023
Earlier in 2019, Sehwag took to social media to inform that two sons of Pulwama martyrs are receiving education at his school. He shared pictures of Arpit and Rahul taking part in various extracurricular activities at the school.
Son of Heroes !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2019
What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives.
Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel &
Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng.
Few things can beat this happiness ! pic.twitter.com/Z7Yl4thaHd
Image: Twitter/Sehwag/PTI