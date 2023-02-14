Last Updated:

Virender Sehwag Wins Hearts With Brilliant Gesture For Sons Of Pulwama Attack Martyrs

Sehwag turned to Twitter to upload photos of Arpit Singh and Rahul Soreng, sons of Shaheed Ram Vakeel and Shaheed Vijay Soreng, being trained at his school.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Virender Sehwag

Image:  Twitter/Sehwag/PTI


Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday shared pictures on social media where children of Pulwama martyrs can be seen receiving free education at his school. Sehwag turned to his official Twitter handle to upload photos of Arpit Singh and Rahul Soreng, sons of Shaheed Ram Vakeel and Shaheed Vijay Soreng, being trained at his school - Sehwag International School. Arpit and Rahul's fathers were killed in a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in February 2019. 

"Very privileged to have been able to contribute in a small way in the lives of son of our heroes of #PulwamaAttack who have been studying at @SehwagSchool Arpit Singh s/o Shaheed Ram Vakeel & Rahul Soreng s/o Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Nothing can beat this happiness. V Fulfilling," Sehwag wrote on Twitter. 

Netizens laud Virender Sehwag's kind gesture

Netizens were full of praise for Sehwag's heartfelt gesture. Here's a compilation of posts lauding Sehwag for his kind act. 

Earlier in 2019, Sehwag took to social media to inform that two sons of Pulwama martyrs are receiving education at his school. He shared pictures of Arpit and Rahul taking part in various extracurricular activities at the school. 

Image:  Twitter/Sehwag/PTI

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com