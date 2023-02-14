Virender Sehwag Wins Hearts With Brilliant Gesture For Sons Of Pulwama Attack Martyrs

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday shared pictures on social media where children of Pulwama martyrs can be seen receiving free education at his school. Sehwag turned to his official Twitter handle to upload photos of Arpit Singh and Rahul Soreng, sons of Shaheed Ram Vakeel and Shaheed Vijay Soreng, being trained at his school - Sehwag International School. Arpit and Rahul's fathers were killed in a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in February 2019.

"Very privileged to have been able to contribute in a small way in the lives of son of our heroes of #PulwamaAttack who have been studying at @SehwagSchool Arpit Singh s/o Shaheed Ram Vakeel & Rahul Soreng s/o Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Nothing can beat this happiness. V Fulfilling," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Very privileged to have been able to contribute in a small way in the lives of son of our heroes of #PulwamaAttack who have been studying at @SehwagSchool

Arpit Singh s/o Shaheed Ram Vakeel &

Rahul Soreng s/o Shaheed Vijay Soreng.



Nothing can beat this happiness. V Fulfilling pic.twitter.com/MHb0Jv8pgx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2023

Netizens laud Virender Sehwag's kind gesture

Netizens were full of praise for Sehwag's heartfelt gesture. Here's a compilation of posts lauding Sehwag for his kind act.

This is the real tribute to our heros 🇮🇳🇮🇳

Jai hind 🇮🇳 — Akhilendra Pratap Singh (क्षत्रिय 🚩) (@Updates_11) February 14, 2023

Hats off to our playing hero @virendersehwag for his patriotic initiative.🏏🪔💐🪖🙏 — Er. Keshav Tarun (@ErKeshavTarun) February 14, 2023

Hats off to you Sir. You are doing an excellent service. — Mishti (@Mishri48238585) February 14, 2023

Amazing sir … you have all our support … Keep doing such good work — CA Kunal Budhraja (@Kunal_Budhraja) February 14, 2023

Earlier in 2019, Sehwag took to social media to inform that two sons of Pulwama martyrs are receiving education at his school. He shared pictures of Arpit and Rahul taking part in various extracurricular activities at the school.

Son of Heroes !

What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives.

Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel &

Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng.

Few things can beat this happiness ! pic.twitter.com/Z7Yl4thaHd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2019

Image: Twitter/Sehwag/PTI