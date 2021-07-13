Last Updated:

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh & Others Pay Tribute To 1983 World Cup Winner Yashpal Sharma

After retiring, Sharma worked as an umpire for a while before spending the latter half of his career as a match referee in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Former cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, died on Tuesday at the age of 66. According to news agency PTI, the cricketing legend suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. Former cricketers and other celebrities paid tribute to Sharma on social media, sending condolences to his family and loved ones. Sharma is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Sharma's illustrious career

Sharma played 37 Tests and 42 one-day internationals for India since his debut against Pakistan in 1978. The explosive middle-order batsman had scored 1,606 runs in Test cricket and 883 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 33.45 and 28.48 respectively. Sharma had 2 centuries and 9 half-centuries in Tests with a top-score of 140 runs, which he scored against England in January 1982. 

Some of Sharma's known records include his contribution in the World Cup where he scored 240 runs at an average of 34.28 including a match-winning 60 in the semi-final. On the list of players with no ducks in their ODI career, Sharma is the only non-active Indian cricketer. Shreyas Iyer, a young prolific batter, is another Indian on the list with no ducks in one-day internationals.

After retiring, Sharma worked as an umpire for a while before spending the latter half of his career as a match referee in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On March 22, 2010, Sharma officiated the last match of his career between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians. Sharma also worked for the BCCI as a national selector from 2003 to 2008. He later became the coach for the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team. 

