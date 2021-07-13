Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh & Others Pay Tribute To 1983 World Cup Winner Yashpal Sharma

Former cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, died on Tuesday at the age of 66. According to news agency PTI, the cricketing legend suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. Former cricketers and other celebrities paid tribute to Sharma on social media, sending condolences to his family and loved ones. Sharma is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Cz0URjCTjY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 13, 2021

So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021

WATCH: #YashpalSharma’s brilliant batting in the semi-final of 1983 World Cup against England. pic.twitter.com/uZr7k0FpPx — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) July 13, 2021

Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2021

Shocked to hear of the passing of #YashpalSharma ji. An Indian cricket hero and a part of the legendary 1983 World Cup winning squad. My condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ry7z9miPsB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 13, 2021

One of the heroes of the 1983 World Cup #YashpalSharma passed away today. A thorough gentleman and sportsman of top class.

My condolences and prayers to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dVHmNGNHEI — Kulmeet Bawa (@kulmeetbawa) July 13, 2021

Sad to hear of the demise of cricketer #YashpalSharma ji. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Prayers for the departed soul, Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/KENMipEod7 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) July 13, 2021

Saddened to know about the demise of Former Indian cricketer Shri #YashpalSharma ji. He was a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.



My deepest condolences with the family in this hour of grief.



Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/H0t5l0FzEi — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 13, 2021

It is very sad to hear about the Former explosive batsman and a Member of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian cricket team Shri #YashpalSharma passed Away .May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZqiUqOktuh — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) July 13, 2021

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Saddened by the demise of ace cricketer Yashpal Sharma ji. My condolences to his family & loved ones. #YashpalSharma — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 13, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind condoles the passing away of former cricketer #YashpalSharma



"His remarkable performances during the key matches in 1983 cricket World-Cup played a crucial role in one of India’s greatest triumphs in cricketing history," he says



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/zWuIr6twcx — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of former Indian cricketer #YashpalSharma, who was one of the heroes of the 1983 World Cup victory. My condolences to the bereaved family members, fans and followers. Om Shanti — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 13, 2021

Really saddened and shocked at losing a colleague of World Cup fame so early in life. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma pic.twitter.com/jVkHEyRWfP — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 13, 2021

Very saddened by the passing of #YashpalSharma Sir. Thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z1nIZ4u6tk — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 13, 2021

RIP #YashpalSharma sir. Your contributions both on and off the field would be dearly missed. Condolences to his family.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LlhZVUVrPS — Punam Raut (@raut_punam) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma's performance in the 1983 World Cup will be forever etched on our hearts. Saddened by the demise of this legendary batsman. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.#YashpalSharma pic.twitter.com/p7pbjxKpHO — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 13, 2021

Sharma's illustrious career

Sharma played 37 Tests and 42 one-day internationals for India since his debut against Pakistan in 1978. The explosive middle-order batsman had scored 1,606 runs in Test cricket and 883 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 33.45 and 28.48 respectively. Sharma had 2 centuries and 9 half-centuries in Tests with a top-score of 140 runs, which he scored against England in January 1982.

Some of Sharma's known records include his contribution in the World Cup where he scored 240 runs at an average of 34.28 including a match-winning 60 in the semi-final. On the list of players with no ducks in their ODI career, Sharma is the only non-active Indian cricketer. Shreyas Iyer, a young prolific batter, is another Indian on the list with no ducks in one-day internationals.

After retiring, Sharma worked as an umpire for a while before spending the latter half of his career as a match referee in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On March 22, 2010, Sharma officiated the last match of his career between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians. Sharma also worked for the BCCI as a national selector from 2003 to 2008. He later became the coach for the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team.

(Image Credit: PTI)

