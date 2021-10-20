Virender Sehwag's Birthday: Viru Gets Quirky Wishes From Sachin, Steyn, Harbhajan & Raina

One of the most destructive batsmen to ever grace the game of cricket, Virender Sehwag celebrated his 42nd birthday on Wednesday, October 20. The wishes for the former Indian opener came pouring in as he's fondly remembered not only by national but a lot of international cricketers as well. The likes of Dale Steyn, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Saba Karim, boxer Vijender Singh were just a few of the athletes that had some fun and quirky birthday messages for the 42-year-old.

Dale Steyn had a fun way to wish the lethal opener by complimenting him for the exquisite cut shots that he played, Steyn said that he has a knife in his house nicknamed Viru because it can cut anything.

My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything!



Happy birthday pal!

Have a great one 👊@virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/jyVE93ZLzD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 20, 2021

Happy birthday Bhaisab @virendersehwag 🥳👏🏽🎉 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) October 20, 2021

Birthday wishes to you Viru paaji @virendersehwag thank you for so many great moments in cricket. Wishing you always the best in life & good health 🙌#HappyBirthdayVirenderSehwag pic.twitter.com/Kdv5YFhs1n — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 20, 2021

Specialist spinner Harbhajan Singh pointed out that Virender Sehwag was one of the few batsmen that every bowler was afraid to bowl to. He wished in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Such a batsman that you could see the fear on the bowlers face."

Happy birthday bhai @virendersehwag ek aisa batsman jiska khoff Har bowler k chehre par dikhta tha.. #Legend #HappyBirthdayViru jeo hazaro sal 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/H0lV75wWbE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2021

On the field or off the field, entertainment and laughs never stop when you have Viru around.



Happy birthday opening partner! pic.twitter.com/TBfJqj1Nm1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2021

A glance at Sehwag's career

Sehwag is the holder of various records including the highest score made by an Indian in Test cricket which was 319 against South Africa, it was also the fastest triple century in the history of international cricket (reached 300 off only 278 balls) as well as the fastest 250 by any batsman (in 207 balls against Sri Lanka on 3 December 2009 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai). Sehwag also holds the distinction of being one of four batsmen in the world to have ever surpassed 300 twice in Test cricket.

In March 2009, Sehwag smashed what was till then the fastest century ever scored by an Indian in ODI cricket, from 60 balls. On December 8, 2011, he hit his maiden double century in ODI cricket, against the West Indies, becoming only the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the prestigious landmark. His score became the highest individual score in ODI cricket — 219 off 149 balls which was later bettered by Rohit Sharma, 264 off 173 balls on November 13, 2014. He is one of only two players in the world to score a double century in ODI and a triple century in Test Cricket, the other being Chris Gayle.

(Image: PTI/Twitter)