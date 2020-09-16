Virender Sehwag's 'Blast From The Past' Pic Will Take You Back To The Early 2000s

It seems that Virender Sehwag has had enough of social distancing and keeping himself quarantined that he could not help himself from posting a throwback picture which is indeed a 'Blast from the Past' where he can be seen hanging out with his former Indian team-mates as well as good friends in the early 2000s.

'Nobody is as smart as...': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian vice-captain posted a picture of him having fun with his ex-teammates supposedly during one of the team's pool sessions. Viru's team-mates included the likes of Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Dinesh Mongia, etc. By the look of it, it seems that the picture might have been clicked somewhere around 2001-2003. The 2011 World Cup-winner captioned the image as 'Nobody is as smart as all of us together'. Take a look.

Virender Sehwag's illustrious cricket career

Sehwag has represented India at the highest level in 103 Tests and 251 One Day Internationals from 1999 to 2013. In his successful career, he has managed to score over 8,000 runs in both formats of the game i.e. 8,586 Test runs and 8,273 ODI runs. The Delhi cricketer was regarded as an explosive opening batsman who had the ability to change the complexion of the game at will. At the same time, he was also a handy part-time right-arm spinner as well.

The former vice-captain had been a part of many of India's emphatic triumphs that include the 2002 Natwest tri-series in England, the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (India were joint-winners with Sri Lanka), runners up in the 2003 World Cup, drawn Test series in Australia during the 2003/04 season, the historic Test and ODI series victories on Pakistan soil in the same season, ICC World T20 2007, the tri-series win in Australia (2007/08), World Cup 2011 victory on home soil, etc.

READ: IPL 2020: 'I Am Not Used To These Kinds Of Conditions,' Says AB De Villiers On UAE Heat