Virender Sehwag's Humble Reply To Tendulkar's Wish Shows His Reverence For Master Blaster

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and extended his wishes to his former teammate Virender Sehwag, who is celebrating his 44th birthday on Thursday. Tendulkar put out an interesting tweet for his close friend saying, “Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai! Happy birthday Viru!”. When translated to English, Tendulkar asked Sehwag to reach 50 with a six, like he reached 44 by hitting fours.

On noticing the tweet, Sehwag replied in a humble way by saying he cannot risk such a thing alongside Sachin. He further added that Tendulkar will allow him to do so only when he reaches 295. Sehwag further thanked him for the wishes and said Tendulkar made his journey to 44 much easier.

“Aapke saath hote huye kahan aisa risk le sakte hain, Paaji. Jab 295 ka ho jaaonga , aap izaazat toh tab hi denge .. Thank you very much for your wishes, the journey became much easier with you around, Paaji,” Sehwag tweeted.

Thank you very much for your wishes, the journey became much easier with you around, Paaji. https://t.co/7JVOujn7B0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2022

The iconic partnership between Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar

Sehwag and Tendulkar are known to be on of the most iconic partners in cricket, as they gave their fans thousands of moments to celebrate during their time playing together. In the ODI format of the game, Sehwag and Tendulkar scored a total of 5964 runs together in 138 innings, with the highest partnership of 336 runs. They scored runs at an average of 43.85 while registering 17 century and 23 fifty+ partnerships together.

A look at the stellar stats of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Meanwhile, they also feature in the elite list of Indian batters to score the most amount of runs in their careers. Tendulkar leads the overall run-scoring charts with a total of 34357 runs in 664 games across formats. His tally included 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries.

In the meantime, Sehwag is the sixth-highest run scorer for India of all time. He played a total of 374 games for India in his career and contributed with 17253 runs across formats. Sehwag hit a total of 38 centuries and 72 fifties.