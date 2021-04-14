Virender Sehwag's Undertaker Post To Sum Up KKR Vs MI Game Gains 3.9K Retweets, 36K+ Likes

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs in Match 5 of the IPL 2021 on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing a modest target of 153, KKR were in a commanding position after the 14th over with their scoreboard reading 113/3. The Men in Purple were on course to hunt down the target as they needed just 40 runs off 36 balls.

Virender Sehwag uses iconic Undertaker moment to troll KKR after their loss against MI

However, KKR collapsed like a pack of cards and lost the game that was theirs to win. With 31 runs needed off 28 balls and the pair of Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik in the middle, one would have expected KKR to sail through comfortably. But to the surprise of many, both Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik struggled big time and couldn't find the middle of the bat, thus falling short by 10 runs and handing over Mumbai Indians their first win of the competition.

Looking at KKR choking in the run-chase, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag came up with a hilarious way to describe the Eoin Morgan-led side's situation in the last five overs. Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and posted an iconic Undertaker WWE moment to explain KKR's condition in the game. Sehwag posted a video of WWE superstar Undertaker rising from inside a coffin and choke slamming Randy Orton out of nowhere.

Mumbai to Kolkata in the last 5 overs.

Coming back from the dead. #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/3SQsSO9vMO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2021

Sehwag using the Undertaker WWE moment to describe the two-time IPL's situation left fans in splits. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the Indian veteran for his wicked sense of humour. The post garnered over 36k likes, 3.9k retweets and more than 600 comments.

Rohit Sharma vs KKR

Meanwhile, with their stunning win over KKR, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians have extended their dominance over the Kolkata based franchise. The record of the side led by Rohit Sharma vs KKR is astounding. The two teams have locked horns on 28 occasions with MI winning 22 as compared to KKR's 6. Notably, as per the Kolkata vs Mumbai head to head record from the past six years, the Mumbai outfit has won all the games except one in 2019 when Kolkata scored a record total of 232.

IPL 2021 Match 5: KKR vs MI scorecard

Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 13. Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 152 runs in the match. Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for MI with 56 runs while Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he registered stunning bowling figures of 5/15.

KKR could manage 142 runs in response and lost the fixture by 10 runs. Nitish Rana once again impressed with the bat as he slammed 57 runs. MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bagged 4/27 against KKR.

