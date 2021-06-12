Virendra Sehwag Reacts To Shakib Al Hasan's Unruly Behavior With Hilarious Image

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday reacted to Shakib Al Hasan's shocking on-field behavior during the Dhaka Premier League. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag who has always been very vocal about his opinions and advice, this time shared just a photo on the Shakib Al Hasan controversy with a sad face emoji. The image shared by Sehwag features Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina holding Hasan's ear from the time when the team had defeated Australia in a Test match in the country.

Shakib Al Hasan controversy

In a shocking incident, Shakib Al Hasan went viral for his on-field antics, but not in a way that he would like, after he misbehaved with the umpire during the Dhaka Premier League match against arch-rivals Abahani Limited. The Bangladesh all-rounder lost his composure and took to uprooting the stumps twice at the non-strikers' end displaying rage against the on-field umpire's decision on Friday.

In the first Shakib Al Hasan viral video, the cricketer can be seen kicking the stumps after the umpire turns down his LBW appeal. Shortly after, in a second clip, he can be seen walking towards the umpires from one end and violently uprooting the stumps to slam them on the field.

After receiving strong flak for his behavior, Shakib Al Hasan has issued an apology. "I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately," Shakib Al Hasan wrote on his Facebook page.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials, and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," he added.

Check out the Shakib Al Hasan viral video