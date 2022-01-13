'Vital For Their Very Survival': Azeem Rafiq Pushes For Lifting Ban On Yorkshire

English cricketer Azeem Rafiq has called for the lifting of the ban on Yorkshire County Cricket Club (CCC) from hosting international matches at its stadium. Yorkshire CCC was banned from hosting international matches after allegations of racism were levelled against the club by Rafiq in 2021. The 30-year-old cricketer of Pakistani descent has now urged England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to lift the ban saying it is essential for the very survival of the club. Rafiq said the people of Yorkshire should be able to watch England in Tests and limited-overs cricket.

"It has been a whirlwind since I appeared in front of MPs almost two months ago, and what Yorkshire and Lord Patel have done to bring change is definitely a step in the right direction. That is why I believe the time is right to say they should be given back the international cricket so vital to their very survival. The people of Yorkshire should be able to watch England in Test and white-ball games at Headingley this summer," Raqif wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

Rafiq, on the other hand, clarified that his plea for Yorkshire to host international matches does not imply that everything at the club has changed. Yorkshire, Rafiq added, should be monitored to ensure that things change for the better in the long run, adding, "Everything is not fine yet, not by a long way."

What happened at Yorkshire CCC?

Rafiq accused his former teammates and club of racism earlier this year, prompting an investigation into the situation. Rafiq had first raised the allegations in 2018, but Yorkshire CCC had taken no action at the time. Yorkshire did not begin their inquiry until Rafiq went to the press and made the charges public. The club in its report admitted that the former cricketer had been subjected to bigotry on multiple occasions.

However, a few days after the report was released, Yorkshire CCC issued a statement, where it refused to accept the findings of its internal panel and said, "There is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or executives that warrant disciplinary action." The statement caused a massive uproar in the English cricketing community which forced England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to take action against Yorkshire. The ECB suspended the club from hosting international matches until further notice.

The development also saw Roger Hutton, the then chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, resign from his position. Kamlesh Patel, Lord Patel of Bradford, was appointed in place of Hutton to bring cultural change to the club.

(Image: ANI/@AzeemRafiq/Instagram)