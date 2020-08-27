Vitality T20 Blast DUR Vs LAN Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

England has been at the forefront in resuming cricketing action amidst the COVID-19 pandemic after playing international cricket against the likes of West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan while having conducted the Bob Willis Trophy. The England Cricket Board (ECB) will make further forrays with the Vitality T20 Blast, England's premier T20 competition, set to begin on August 27. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

DUR vs LAN live streaming: Vitality T20 Blast preview

The Durham vs Lanchasire clash is one of the seven Vitality T20 blast clashes scheduled to be played on Thursday, August 27. Like the Bobb Willis Trophy, 18 counties have been divided into groups of three each, with four teams qualifying for the later stages. Lancashire have previously lifted the Vitality T20 Blast trophy in 2015 and will look add another one to their trophy cabinet, while Durham are yet to achieve success in the shortest format of the game. Lancashire are favourites for the clash at Chester-le-Street, having won four their previous five clashes against Durham.

DUR vs LAN live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The Durham vs Lancashire clash is likely to be blighted by rain, with Accuweather predicting showers throughout the day. The skies are likely to be overcast, meaning new-ball bowlers will be able to generate some swing, while spinners are likely to suffer in unfriendly conditions. The Riverside Ground is a traditionally high-scoring ground, and batsmen are likely to make the most of the friendly conditions on offer.

DUR vs LAN live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the Vitality T20 Blast on the Star Sports Network. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. DUR vs LAN live streaming will also be available on the YouTube channels of Durham and Lancashire. For DUR vs Lan live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Durham, Lancashire, the Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

DUR vs LAN live streaming: Probable playing XI

Durham: Alex Lees, Scott Steel, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, Nathan Rimmington, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts

Alex Lees, Scott Steel, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, Nathan Rimmington, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts Lancashire: Dane Vilas, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Matt Parkinson

(Image Courtesy: Durham Cricket Instagram)