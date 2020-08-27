Vitality T20 Blast KET Vs HAM Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Full Match Preview

Kent Spitfires (KET) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in the opening South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament, also popularly known as the English T20 Blast. The KET vs HAM live match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, England. The KET vs HAM live streaming is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 27. Here is a look at KET vs HAM live streaming and the overall English T20 Blast live in India details along with the pitch and weather report of the match.

Vitality T20 Blast 2020: Details about English T20 Blast live in India

An explainer 👇 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 26, 2020

KET vs HAM live streaming: Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Preview

The ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2020 competition commenced on August 27 and will run till October 3. A total of 18 teams are participating in the tournament, and the teams are divided into three groups of six teams each. The final will be played at Edgbaston. The upcoming KET vs HAM live streaming match is the first fixture for both teams in the 2020 Vitality T20 Blast event.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: KET vs HAM live streaming squad updates

KET vs HAM live streaming: KET Squad

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Oliver Robinson (w), Calum Haggett, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Imran Qayyum, Zak Crawley, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Jordan Cox, Marcus O’Riordan.

KET vs HAM live streaming: HAM Squad

Sam Northeast (c), Lewis McManus (w), Chris Wood, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, George Munsey, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Joe Weatherley, Ryan Stevenson, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale, Scott Currie.

KET vs HAM live in India and KET vs HAM live streaming details

The KET vs HAM live streaming, Vitality T20 Blast live streaming and the entire English T20 Blast live in India will be made available on the ECB's official website (www.ecb.co.uk). Fans would have to sign up with an account to watch the matches or follow it on the match centre with the best videos from each of the matches. The KET vs HAM live scores and some highlights of the KET vs HAM live streaming will also be made available through the official social media pages of Vitality T20 Blast and England Cricket.

KET vs HAM live streaming: Weather report

The weather prediction for the upcoming KET vs HAM live streaming match is expected to be cloudy with mild chances of rain. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 20° Celsius.

KET vs HAM live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Canterbury Ground is known to be good for batting. Moreover, the average first-innings score at the venue for the last four completed T20 matches has been 173. Judging by the results of the last year’s Vitality T20 Blast matches played at the venue, captains winning the toss are likely to opt bat first.

Image credits: Vitality T20 Blast Twitter