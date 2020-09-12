Vitality T20 Blast KET Vs SUS Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report

Sussex Sharks will take on South Group table-toppers Kent Spitfires in an attempt to claim the top spot in the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The match will be played at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury at 6:30 PM IST. Here is the KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, KET vs SUS Dream11 team news, top picks and KET vs SUS playing 11 details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview

The two South Group teams will have a point to prove as they square off against each other. With both the teams positioned in the top half of the table, the contest promises to be a thrilling one for the fans. While Kent is the table toppers of their group with 8 points in 5 matches. Sussex too are just trailing by 1 point as they stand at 7 points in 5 matches. Sussex can sit right at the top of the group's points table if they can manage to score a victory in this game of the Vitality T20 Blast.

Both the teams have superstar T20 players from England, making it a highly anticipated contest. With seasoned T20 cricketers such as Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordan, David Weise and Tymal Mills by their side, Sussex look to be the favourites ahead of the clash. Kent will miss the services of Sam Billings, who is on national duty, but Joe Denly will be available for selection.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

This is the second time that these two teams will be pitted against each other. The teams had a blockbuster high-scoring thriller where Kent managed to score a victory by 1 run after posting a total of 196 for the Sussex side. The team that scores the winning point in the contest will be placed at the top of the points table in South Group.

KET vs SUS live scores: Pitch and weather report

The average batting score in the first innings at the St Lawrence Ground is 176 runs. It indicates that the pitch will assist the batsman. According to AccuWeather, there are no chances of the match getting interrupted by rain. Both the teams will hope to play an uninterrupted game in a pursuit to secure their place at the top of the points table. The captain winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

KET vs SUS live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch KET vs SUS live streaming by following the match centre on ECB's website. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For KET vs SUS live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Sussex, Kent, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time (6.30 PM IST).

KET vs SUS live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Oliver Robinson, Calum Haggett, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Imran Qayyum, Zak Crawley, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Jordan Cox, Marcus O’Riordan,

Sussex: Philip Salt, Ben Brown, David Wiese, Laurie Evans, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, Mitchell Claydon, Jack Carson, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan

Image Source: Kent Cricket Instagram