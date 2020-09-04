Vitality T20 Blast DUR Vs YOR Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Durham (DUR) and Yorkshire (YOR). The DUR vs YOR match will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Friday, September 4 and will start at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the Vitality T20 Blast live in India and the Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview

Durham will have to pull up their socks in the bowling department, where they have struggled clearly through the tournament. They also will look to make the most out of their home advantage. Yorkshire, having scored over 200 runs in a Vitality T20 Blast match this season, will look to make the most out of Durham's woes. With the inclusion of England's Test captain, Joe Root, Yorkshire have further strengthened their case. Joe Root, who is struggling to make it to the England T20 side, will take this opportunity to work on his craft as far as the shortest format is concerned, having already scored two consecutive fifties so far.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Durham has a point to prove coming into the match. They are yet to register a single win in the competition so far and will want to make a strong statement in their match against Yorkshire to earn valuable points. Positioned at the bottom of the group, they will need to move their way up on the points table in order to stay relevant in the Vitality T20 Blast. Yorkshire, with 1 win and 2 washed-out games, are placed 4th in the North Group.

DUR vs YOR live scores: Pitch and weather report

According to Accuweather, there are no chances of rain during the match time and it will be partly cloudy. Both the teams have been involved in rain-hit games this season and will be pleased to have an uninterrupted contest. The Riverside track is not just another flat track, with enough support for the bowlers as well, it is a fairly balanced wicket. The average score on the ground for domestic T20s is 158.

DUR vs YOR live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For DUR vs YOR live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Durham, Yorkshire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The Vitality T20 Blast match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local time (11 PM IST). The English T20 Blast live in India will have select matches on FanCode by Dream Sports as well.

DUR vs YOR live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Durham: Stuart Poynter, Graham Clark, Farhaan Behardien, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Gareth Harte, Jack Burnham, Alex Lees, Scott Steel, Cameron Steel

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Jonathan Tattersall, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt, Josh Poysden, Will Fraine, Tom Kohler Camdore, Matthew Fisher, David Willey

Image Source: Yorkshire County Cricket Club