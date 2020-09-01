Vitality T20 Blast ESS Vs HAM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The upcoming South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Essex (ESS) and Hampshire (HAM). The ESS vs HAM match will be played at the County Ground, Chelmsford. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitaly T20 Blast preview

Essex, the defending champions, are coming into the game after being involved in a tie in their previous encounter. Both the teams are yet to register a win into the tournament and will look to gain momentum with a victory over their opposition. Bowling seems to be the concern for Hampshire looking at their Vitality T20 Blast campaign so far.

ALSO READ | Too Much On Misbah's Plate: Former Chief Selector Mohsin Khan

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

The first matches of both the teams were washed out due to rain. However, due to their tie against Surrey, Essex are a point ahead of the Hampshire side, who on the other hand are at the bottom of the South Group. Both the teams will look to put up a powerful show in the ESS VS HAM match.

ALSO READ | CSK, MI, KKR Among 6 IPL Franchises To Bag Top Indian Tyre Brand As Official Sponsor

ESS vs HAM live scores: Pitch and weather report

According to Accuweather, the conditions will be sunny during the match-time, ensuring there will not be any rain interruptions during the game. The track at Chelmsford is considered a good batting track which is a little on the slower side.

ALSO READ | Test Captain Joe Root Misses Out On England T20 Squad

ESS vs HAM live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For ESS vs HAM live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Essex, Hamspshire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

ESS vs HAM live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Essex: Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn.

Hampshire: George Munsey, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherly, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje Felt 'imprisoned' During Quarantine

Image credit: Essex Cricket Instagram