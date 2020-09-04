Vitality T20 Blast GLO Vs WOR Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The upcoming Central Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Gloucestershire (GLO) and Worcestershire (WOR). The GLO vs WOR match will be played at the County Cricket Ground, Bristol. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Friday, September 4 and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview

Both the teams are repositioned at the opposite ends of the points table. With Gloucestershire sitting comfortably at the 2nd position with 2 wins and 1 abandoned match after 4 games. Worcestershire are still searching for their first victory of the season. With 3 losses in 4 matches and a game getting washed out, they have not lived up to their expectations in the Vitality T20 Blast.

The Gloucestershire unit have consistently delivered strong batting performances in the tournament. Their batting unit has been one of the major reasons for their success so far in the tournament. Worcestershire visibly looks to struggle despite having a strong team on paper. Having lost the services of Moeen Ali has also made a significant impact on their line-up. Hamish Rutherford gave a strong start to the chase with a 14-ball 30, but they could not go over the line.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Both the sides will lock horns for the second time in the Vitality T20 Blast. Gloucestershire riding on a dominating batting performance in a 22-run win the last time around. Chris Dent's 60 off just 33 deliveries, Miles Hammond chipping in with 48 off 38 and quick-fire cameos from Cockbain, Higgins and Taylor, helped them set a target of 198, which proved to be too good for Worcestershire.

GLO vs WOR live scores: Pitch and weather report

The track at Bristol is a very flat one, that is known to host high scoring matches. According to Accuweather, the weather looks to be fine during the match time. However, light showers are predicted early in the day, which might have an impact on the outfield. The team batting second has had an advantage in Bristol.

GLO vs WOR live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch GLO vs WOR live streaming by following the match centre on ECB's website. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For GLO vs WOR live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Gloucestershire, Worcestershire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming for selected matches will also be available on FanCode. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time (6.30 PM IST).

GLO vs WOR live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Gloucestershire: Rikki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Brett Delivery, Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Ed Bernard, Daryl Mithcell, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington.

Worcestershire: Ben Cox, Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Jack Hayne, Joe Leach, Wayne Parnell, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Ross Whiteley

Image Source: Gloucestershire Cricket Instagram