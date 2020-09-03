Vitality T20 Blast MID Vs ESS Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The upcoming South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Middlesex (MID) and Essex (ESS). The MID vs ESS match will be played at Lords, London. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Thursday, September 3 and will start at 10:45 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the Vitality T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview

Both Middlesex and Essex are yet to register a victory in the Vitality T20 Blast. They meet for the second time in the season, this time at Lords, where both the teams will strive to outshine the other to score their first win of the season. Middlesex had the upper hand when these two teams met the last time. However, the match was abandoned due to rain. Essex, who also are the defending champions, will look to gather some momentum to stay relevant in the tournament.

Essex will look to capitalise on Simon Harmer's form along with Ryan ten Doeschate, who also brings in a lot of experience into the side. For Middlesex, Max Holden will look to replicate his heroics from their earlier clash.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Both the teams had been a part of a thrilling tie and lost one game each along with an abandoned match. With Middlesex at 5th and Essex at 4th, a victory in this encounter is essential for both the sides to keep their campaign on track. Middlesex scored an impressive 185 during their game against Essex earlier this season,with Max Holden slamming an unbeaten 102 in 60 balls. The match was eventually abandoned due to rain in Essex's second over of the chase.

MID vs ESS live scores: Pitch and weather report

With rain hampering majority of cricketing action on Wednesday in the Vitality T20 Blast, fans will be hopeful to catch some action today. According to Accuweather, thankfully there will not be a lot of rain in London during the match, just an occasional drizzle might interrupt the game for a while. The wicket at Lord's has proved to an ideal wicket for a T20 game with the ball coming on the bat nicely with also something for the bowlers, hence, making the contest exciting.

MID vs ESS live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For MID vs ESS live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Middlesex, Essex, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The Vitality T20 Blast match is scheduled to begin at 6:15 PM local time (11 PM IST). The English T20 Blast live in India will have select matches on FanCode by Dream Sports as well.

MID vs ESS live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Middlesex: Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Stevie Eskinazi, Martin Andersson,John Simpson, Steven Finn, Dan Lincoln, James Harris, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter,

Essex: Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Dan Lawrence, Adam Wheater, Paul Salter, Simon Harmer, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Sam Cook

