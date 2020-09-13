Vitality T20 Blast WOR Vs WAS Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Worcestershire County Cricket Club will square off against Warwickshire in the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Here are the WOR vs WAS live streaming details, WOR vs WAS live scores and other details of the game.

Vitality T20 Blast: WOR vs WAS live streaming

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming of select teams will be available on FanCode, while the WOR vs WAS live scores will be provided on the official Twitter handle of the two teams. The live action for the game will also be available on either of the team's official websites while the ECB's official websites will have live match videos, highlights and match centre for following the game real-time. Here are the other WOR vs WAS live streaming details:

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

WOR vs WAS live streaming date: Sunday, September 13, 2020

WOR vs WAS live streaming time: 5.30 PM IST

Vitality T20 Blast: WOR vs WAS live streaming and preview

Warwickshire occupy the third spot on the Central Group with three victories in seven games. They have bagged seven points in all. On the other hand, Worcestershire are looking to bag their second victory in the competition with four defeats. One game stood abandoned. Worcestershire County Cricket Club have an upper hand in the head-to-head stats, winning four of the previous five games while one game failed to produce any favourable result for either side.

Vitality T20 Blast: WOR vs WAS live streaming and team news

Worcestershire County Cricket Club: Ben Cox, Alex Milton, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Ashton Turner, Hamish Rutherford, Jake Libby, Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Jack Haynes, Olly Westbury, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Brett D’Oliveira, Pat Brown, Joe Leach, Ed Barnard, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, George Scrimshaw, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Spencer, Mitchell Stanley, Zain-ul Hassan, Ben Twohig

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Will Rhodes(c), Michael Burgess(w), Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dan Mousley, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Ian Bell, Dominic Sibley, Alex Thomson, Vikai Kelley, Craig Miles, George Furrer

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: Vitality T20 Blast pitch and weather report

The tournament has seen several games being abandoned due to vagaries of the weather. However, Accuweather suggests that the temperature will hover in the range of 23 degrees Celcius and is expected to be sunny and pleasant. The pitch is deemed as good for batting with an average first innings score of 170 runs. With the sun out, the pitch promises to get better as the game progresses.

Vitality T20 Blast: Match prediction

Worcestershire County Cricket Club are the favourites in the game.