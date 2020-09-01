Vitality T20 Blast MID Vs SUS Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Vitality T20 Blast 2020 campaign continues in England with Middlesex set to take on South Group leaders Sussex. The 20-over match will be played on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Here is the MID vs SUS live streaming details, Vitality T20 Blast competition details and MID vs SUS live scores update, pitch and weather report.

Vitality T20 Blast: MID vs SUS live streaming

The broadcast for the Vitality T20 Blast is not available in India. However, the MID vs SUS live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. Meanwhile, the MID vs SUS live scores update will also be provided regularly on the social media handles of the two teams. Here are the other MID vs SUS live streaming details:

Venue: Lord's, London

MID vs SUS live streaming date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

MID vs SUS live streaming time: 10.45 PM IST

Vitality T20 Blast: MID vs SUS live streaming and preview

🏏 | SQUAD TO FACE SUSSEX AT LORD'S



Stuart Law has named a fifteen-man squad to face @SussexCCC in the @VitalityBlast tomorrow at @HomeOfCricket 🙌



Don't forget to tune in to our live stream of the game, on air from 6pm tomorrow, on the Middlesex website 📺 #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 31, 2020

Sussex have enjoyed a great start to the Vitality T20 Blast campaign as they lead the charts in the South Group. Having played two games so far, the team have bagged three points, with a victory to their credit. One game ended resultless for the leaders. On the other hand, Middlesex are yet to bag a victory in the competition, having played two games as yet. Middlesex's one fixture ended in a tie, while the other game failed to produce a favourable result for either of the sides.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: Team news

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Tom Lace, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Mitch Claydon, Harry Finch, George Garton, Stuart Meaker Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomason

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The game will be played in the evening, with the temperature set to hover in the range of 11-degree Celsius, with partly cloudiness, according to Accuweather. The team that bats first have an edge in the game. Hence the team that wins the toss will look to bat in the game.

MID vs SUS prediction

Citing the teams' standings in the competition so far, Sussex start off as the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: Middlesexccc.com