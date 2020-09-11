Vitality T20 Blast SOM Vs WOR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Preview

Somerset County Cricket Club will take on Worcestershire County Cricket Club in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. Somerset (SOM) will face off against Worcestershire (WOR) at the Cooper Associates County Ground at Taunton, England. The match between these two Central Group teams is slated to begin at 11 pm IST on September 11. Here's how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch the SOM vs WOR live scores.

🌊 MATCH DAY 🌊



🆚 Somerset

📍 Taunton

🗓 Friday 11 September

🕰 6.30pm

🏆 Vitality Blast - Central Group#SOMvWOR pic.twitter.com/fA29aTZJFu — Worcestershire County Cricket Club (@WorcsCCC) September 11, 2020

SOM vs WOR Vitality T20 Blast 2020 preview

Going into the match, Somerset have a clear lead over Worcestershire. Somerset are currently in third place on the table with two wins and two losses in their four completed matches. In their Vitality T20 Blast 2020 fixture, Somerset lost to the Birmingham Bears by 4 runs in a 12-over a side match. In their last meeting with Worcestershire, Somerset scored a massive 229 runs on the back of great performances by Babar Azam (42) and Steve Davies (60). Despite a 75* by Libby, Worcestershire lost the game by 14 runs. Somerset will also have the advantage of playing at home.

Worcestershire, meanwhile, have had a terrible series so far. They sit bottom of the group, having lost all four of their completed games and with one match being abandoned. They are without their star bowler Moeen Ali who is currently playing for the national side against Australia. Though there have been some outstanding performances both, by the batsmen and bowlers, the team is yet to find their form as a whole.

SOM vs WOR Vitality T20 Blast squad list

Somerset (SOM)

Head Coach Jason Kerr has named the following squad: Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Babar Azam, George Bartlett, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Steve Davies, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Ollie Sale, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe and Max Waller.

Worcestershire (WOR)

Ben Cox, Alex Milton, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Ashton Turner, Hamish Rutherford, Jake Libby, Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Jack Haynes, Olly Westbury, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Brett D’Oliveira, Pat Brown, Joe Leach, Ed Barnard, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, George Scrimshaw, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Spencer, Mitchell Stanley, Zain-ul Hassan, Ben Twohig

SOM vs WOR weather and pitch report

According to accuweather the weather will be pleasant. Some cloud cover is expected intermittently throughout the day. The humidity is at 74% but most importantly, for all fans, no rain has been predicted meaning we should get a full 40 overs of play.

As for the pitch, Taunton is known to be a more batting-friendly pitch. The flat wicket and small boundaries make it pretty difficult for the bowlers to do much. Historically, teams have preferred to bat first at the ground, with the majority of teams winning while batting first. A score of 180 could be considered as the par for this ground.

Vitality T20 blast: SOM vs WOR live streaming details

The SOM vs WOR Vitality T20 Blast match will not be televised in India. Fans can enjoy Vitality T20 blast live streaming on the Somerset County Club website and on the Somerset Cricket YouTube channel. SOM vs WOR live scores can also be followed on the websites of the respective teams and at the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Select matches will be available to stream on the Fan Code app. The match can also be followed via the social media pages of both teams, and the Vitality Blast social media pages.

Image Credits: Somerset & Worcestershire Instagram