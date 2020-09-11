Vitality T20 Blast WAS Vs GLA Live Streaming In India, Where To Watch And Preview

Warwickshire will take on Glamorgan in the Central Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday, September 11, 2020. The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham and WAS vs GLA live streaming will commence at 11:00 pm (IST). Here is a look at the WAS vs GLA live streaming details and the schedule of English T20 Blast live in India along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

WAS vs GLA live streaming: Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details and preview

Warwickshire haven't enjoyed a decent start to the campaign, having racked up a mere two victories in five matches. They are placed fourth in the Central Group with five points in all. On the other hand, Glamorgan are placed fifth on the table with three points to their credit. Glamorgan have registered just one victory in the competition so far. The head-to-head stats suggests Glamorgan have an upper hand in the tie. Of the five meetings between the two sides, Glamorgan have bagged three victories in all, as opposed to Warwickshire's two.

WAS vs GLA live in India and WAS vs GLA live streaming details

WAS vs GLA live streaming will be available on either of the team's home pages. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming for select matches of the day will also be available on FanCode while the entire Vitality T20 Blast can be followed on ECB's official website. Fans will have to sign up with an account to watch the matches or follow it on the match centre with the videos from each of the matches, including WAS vs GLA live streaming and WAS vs GLA live scores. WAS vs GLA live scores and highlights of WAS vs GLA live streaming will be made available through the social media pages of Vitality T20 Blast and England Cricket.

WAS vs GLA live streaming: Pitch report

The Birmingham pitch has always favoured the bowlers. Fast bowlers can expect a lot of bounce and movement off the surface. On the other hand, due to the large dimensions of the ground, spinners will come in handy as batsmen will find it difficult to find boundaries. The key for batsmen is to spend some time on the wicket and understand how the surface behaves.

WAS vs GLA live streaming: Weather report

The weather prediction for the upcoming WAS vs GLA match is expected to be partly cloudy with the sun coming out occasionally. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 15°C.

WAS vs GLA live streaming: WAS vs GLA squad list

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes(c), Tim Bresnan, Jacob Lintott, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Vikai Kelley(w), Jeetan Patel, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dominic Sibley, Michael Burgess, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley

Glamorgan Cricket: Nicholas Selman, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Balbirnie, Chris Cooke(w/c), Owen Morgan, Callum Taylor, Graham Wagg, Marchant de Lange, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan, Timm van der Gugten, Billy Root, Lukas Carey, Kiran Carlson

IMAGE COURTESY: WARWICKSHIRE TWITTER