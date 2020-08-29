Vitality T20 Blast WOR Vs NOR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

Worcestershire will face off against Northamptonshire in the Central Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the County Ground, Worcester at 5:30 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

WOR vs NOR live streaming: Vitality T20 Blast preview

All matches of the Central Group in the Vitality T20 Blast were abandoned due to incessant rain. However, fans will hope that the Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire will provide them with some exciting cricketing contest, with both teams on par in terms of quality. The last five games between the two counties have seen both teams win two matches each, while one game was abandoned due to rain. Worcestershire are favourites for the Vitality T20 Blast clash and will hope that their home advantage can sway the match in their favour.

WOR vs NOR live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The opening rounds of the Vitality T20 Blast were blighted by rain so far. According to Accuweather, the Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire clash will be played under significant cloud cover, but showers are unlikely to disrupt the flow of the game. The County Ground in Worcester has been a traditionally high-scoring ground and will favour the batsmen more on Saturday.

WOR vs NOR live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. WOR vs NOR live streaming will also be available on the YouTube channels of Durham and Lancashire.

For WOR vs NOR live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Worcestershire, Northamptonshire, the Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday.

WOR vs NOR live streaming: Probable playing XI

Northamptonshire: Richard Levi, Adam Rossington, Joshua Cobb, Dwaine Pretorius, Alex Wakely, Rob Keogh, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Blessing Muzarabani.

Richard Levi, Adam Rossington, Joshua Cobb, Dwaine Pretorius, Alex Wakely, Rob Keogh, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Blessing Muzarabani. Worcestershire: Rikkie Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Moeen Ali, Tom Fell, Wayne Parnell, Ben Cox, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington

(Image Courtesy: nccc.co.uk)