Vitality T20 Blast: Yorkshire Team Doesn't Run Out Lancashire Player After He Falls; Watch

When the match is poised at such a stage where even a single wicket can change the momentum, the bowling side will look to do all they can to try and pick up the crucial wicket. However, the Lancashire vs Yorkshire Vitality T20 Blast match witnessed England Test skipper Joe Root showing sportsmanship spirit by not opting to run out Lancashire batter Steven Croft despite him going down to the ground. The action did cost Yorkshire the match as Croft helped Lancashire to a win.

The incident took place in the 18th over with Lancashire needing to win 15 runs off 18 balls. Luke Wells and Steven Croft tried to steal a single with the ball being hit towards mid-off. While trying to steal the run, Croft stumbled and wended up laying on the ground in the middle of the pitch as the ball was returned to the Yorkshire wicketkeeper. While Croft held onto the leg in pain, Yorkshire opted not to complete the runout and the umpires declared a dead ball. The injury turned out to be a cramp and he was able to continue his innings and guide the team to victory.

What would you have done?



Croft goes down injured mid run and @YorkshireCCC decide not to run him out#Blast21 pic.twitter.com/v1JHVGLn1T — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 17, 2021

Following the match there were differences of opinion over Steven Croft run out. According to cricket.com.au former England batter Mark Butcher said Yorkshire should have run Croft out, adding he "found the whole thing completely bizarre". He said " I'm baffled by that, I really am. Croft changed his mind halfway through the run and decided to put the anchors on. And because of that, whether or not he's got full spikes on, he slipped. It's not up to Yorkshire to decide if he's got a problem or he's broken his leg or his leg's fallen off. Run him out and deal with it afterwards.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire match recap

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Yorkshire lost both their openers early before Joe Root and Harry Brook rebuilt the innings. After Brooks was dismissed for 22, Gary Ballance and Joe Root tried to accelerate the innings but once both batsmen fell for 32 runs and 31 runs respectively, Yorkshire finished their innings at 128/7. Lancashire in their chase also stumbled and kept on losing wickets before Steven Croft (26 not out) and Luke Wells (30 runs) ensured that the team won the match by 4 wickets and progressed into the next round of the tournament.

Credit: Vitality Blast/ Twitter