A few months after fashion designer Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, the 33-year-old went through her wedding album and found a beautiful picture of her father, Viv Richards, hugging former Team India cricketer Ajay Jadeja. She shared this picture via her official Instagram handle along with several other pictures.

Masaba Gupta tied knot with Satyadeep Misra

After getting married to Satyadeep Misra, Masaba Gupta took to her official Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of her wedding, with a lovely caption that read, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

In the past few days, Masaba has shared several posts as seen below:

Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Misra previously worked together

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together in the web series 'Masaba Masaba' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. The fashion designer was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena while Satyadeep was previously married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Satyadeep is an actor known for his work in films like 'Bombay Velvet', 'No One Killed Jessica' and the Hindi version of 'Vikram Vedha'.

(Inputs from ANI)