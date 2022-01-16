Viv Richards Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli; Says He Is 'among Best Leaders In World Cricket'

Legendary Wst Indies cricket Sir Vivian Richards took to social media and congratulated Virat Kohli on his success as a Test skipper following his resignation from the post on Saturday. Virat Kohli shocked everyone by stepping down as Test skipper after the recent South Africa Test series.

Vivian Richards message after Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Sir Vivian Richards in his tweet congratulated Virat Kohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. He further wrote, "You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket."

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket 👏 https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli's statement over Test captaincy resignation

Virat Kohli in his statement wrote about how his hard work, toil and relentless perseverance over the years took the team in the right direction. He also wrote about doing his job with absolute honesty and leaving nothing out there. He added that everything has to come to a halt at some stage and that it was time for him to step down as the Test Captain of India.

He further added, "There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team,"

Thanking BCCI, former coach Ravi Shastri and former skipper MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli wrote, "I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation."

"You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," Kohli concluded.

Virat Kohli's record as Test skipper of the Indian team

Virat Kohli remained undefeated at home, winning every home series that he captained the side in. In terms of matches, he led India in 68 games overall, winning 40 of those, losing 17, and drawing 11. As skipper, Virat Kohli scored 20 Test centuries, which stands as a record.

Also under Kohli's leadership, India held the No.1 Test ranking for a period of 42 months straight between October 2016 to March 2020.