Vivek Oberoi Joins Birthday Boy Jay Shah & Ganguly At IPL; Gives Glimpses Of Celebration

Despite a gap of three months caused by COVID-19, audiences seem to be getting gripped by the Indian Premier League fever. While many in India have been watching the matches, some seem to have taken their excitement to UAE, where the league is taking place. One of them is Vivek Oberoi, who headed to the venue with his family.

After sharing glimpses of the celebrations, the actor also joined the top brass of the organisers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The occasion was the birthday celebrations of the BCCI Honorary Secretary, Jay Shah.

Vivek Oberoi joins Jay Shah's birthday celebrations

Vivek took to his Instagram handle to share a candid snap from the gathering where he was all smiles. BCCI President, former Indian Captain, Sourav Ganguly and the others could be seen sharing a hearty laugh. Birthday boy, Jay Shah, seemed to be impressed by the cake and rightly so, the three-tier cake seemed to be cricket-based with grass made on it. Even the treasurer of BCCI, Thakur Arun Singh was present at the celebrations.

Vivek called Jay Shah as 'Jay Bhai' while wishing him the same happiness that 'he brought to others.' He also wrote, 'Have a safe journey home!'

There were many celebrities who wished Jay Shah on his birthday. One among them was the Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, who tweeted, "Wishing @JayShah a very happy birthday. May god bless you." Meanwhile, Vivek had shared posted on Instagram that he was in the UAE to attend the IPL.

He had posted a snap with his son Vivaan as they posed at the stadium with their masks on, while the players seemed to practice.

The second leg of the IPL had been forced due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases among some of the team members in May. The second leg has featured four matches till now. Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in the first match by 20 runs, while Kolkata Knight Riders won against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets. After Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Wednesday.