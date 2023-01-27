Vivian Richards' Shares First Photo From Daughter Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's Wedding

West Indies legend Vivian Richards and Bollywood actress Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta got married in a secret wedding to actor Satyadeep Misra. She shared the visuals of her wedding on her Instagram handle. Masaba Gupta is a successful fashion designer and also an actor.

Masaba's father and West Indies legend Vivian Richards has flown all away from the Caribbean to attend her daughter's wedding. Masaba Gupta shared the photo with her father on her official Instagram handle. Along with her father Masaba has also shared the photo of her mother Neena Gupta attending her wedding.

Vivian's first visuals from her daughter's wedding

Vivian can be seen wearing a yellow shirt whereas Masaba's mother is wearing a white saree with green patches on it.



