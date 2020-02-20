'India Should Play Six Batsmen': Laxman Advises Virat & Co Ahead Of 1st Test Against Kiwis

After the men in blue suffered a white-wash against the Kiwis in the ODI series, Veteran Indian batsman VVS Laxman coined a piece of advice for Team India to gain an advantage in Tests. India is set to take on the hosts in a two-match Test series that begins on February 21 in Wellington. Before the commencement of the Test, India and New Zealand contested in a three-day practice match that ended in a draw.

Laxman, writing for news daily, coined a piece of advice for the team stating that he would want India to play six batsmen as the track in Wellington favours the bowlers, which means extra batter down the order could be helpful. He further mentioned that Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper and three quicks among the four bowlers would help in bringing balance to the side.

India clinched the T20 series 5-0 by completely dominating the hosts, however, New Zealand got the payback in the ODIs by whitewashing India in the ODI.

However, the Kiwis will pose a stern challenge to India, as the home conditions will favour them. Laxman further added that he was impressed by Hanuma Vihari's century in Hamilton in the warm-up match and mentioned that the time spent in the middle with Chesteshwar Pujara for company will stand him in good stead once the Tests start. Furthermore, the former Indian legend backed Umesh Yadav to start the first Test, with Ishant Sharma having joined the team only recently.

READ: NZ vs Ind: Ajinkya Rahane talks in Marathi about enjoying poha and coffee in New Zealand

READ: KL Rahul grabs Rishabh Pant's baby-sitting duties too ahead of New Zealand vs India Test

The two-match Test series

The first Test match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

READ: Rahane names New Zealand favourites for 1st test; reveals 'good' first innings total

READ: Virat Kohli and team eye setting new record for India in 1st Test against New Zealand