VVS Laxman & Irfan Pathan Congratulate Anurag Thakur On His Appointment As Sports Minister

Former Team India cricketers VVS Laxman and Irfan Pathan Anurag Thakur have come forward and congratulated the newly-appointed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Anurag Thakur who was promoted to the Union Cabinet on Wednesday has been allocated the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting portfolio and at the same time, he has also been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

VVS Laxman & Irfan Pathan congratulate Anurag Thakur

Taking to the micro-blogging site, VVS Laxman heartily congratulated Anurag Thakur on being inducted as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports after which the former Test specialist went on to add that he has seen Thakur from close quarters, administering the game of Cricket in India. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then added he is sure that other sports will gain from that expertise.

Heartiest Congratulations to @ianuragthakur on being inducted as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. I have seen you from close quarters, administering the game of Cricket in India, and I am sure other Sports will gain from that expertise. Wishing you the Best & God Speed🤗 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2021

Laxman's former Indian team-mate and co-commentator Irfan Pathan took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that it is great to see someone who has sports administration experience becoming the Union Sports Minister. The ex-all-rounder then congratulated Anurag Thakur and hoped his experience will prove beneficial for the athletes and the ministry.

Great to see someone who has sports administration experience becoming the Union Sports Minister.



Congratulations @ianuragthakur ji and I hope your experience will prove beneficial for the athletes and the ministry. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 8, 2021

Anurag Thakur will be succeeding Kiren Rijiju as the Union Sports Minister. Meanwhile, Rijiju will now be serving as the Law Minister. The 45-year-old Himachal MP earlier served as a Minister of State for Finance under Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In his previous successful stints, Anurag Thakur remained the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief from May 2016 to February 2017.

Cabinet reshuffle

The Union Cabinet reshuffle witnessed the dramatic exit of several high-profile leaders including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The new Council of Ministers has more representation in terms of caste, religion, region, and experience than several other governments in the past. 11 women Ministers (2 in Cabinet), 27 OBCs (5 in cabinet), 8 STs (3 in Cabinet), and 12 SC members (2 in cabinet) have been made a part of the new Council of Ministers. Moreover, 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, and 4 former CMs have also been made a part of the new Council of Ministers.