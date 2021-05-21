VVS Laxman Believes Mohammed Siraj Can Be 'big Name In International Cricket'; Here's Why

With more senior and accomplished names in the side, not many would have imagined that Mohammed Siraj would get an opportunity in the star-studded Indian line-up. However, an injury to Mohammad Shami presented an opportunity to the youngster in Australia, which he grabbed with both hands, becoming the highest wicket-taker in the series. As per Indian cricket great VVS Laxmant, the Hyderabad bowler could be a big name in international cricket if he keeps up the good work.

VVS Laxman hails Mohammed Siraj

VVS Laxman raved about Siraj in an interview with Siasat.com. The former Team India batsman stated that if Siraj continued to work hard for the next few years, he could be a ‘really big name in international cricket’. The former added that his fellow Hyderabadi had the potential and qualities to do so.

Laxman termed him as a ‘skillful bowler’ and that he was capable of fulfilling two responsibilities that he believed every fast bowler shoud have. He stated that Siraj had in ‘abudance’ the capability to swing the ball deceptively and he could also bowl long spells. Laxman also praised the 27-year-old for his ‘tremendous stamina’ and added that he could return after the first spells and bowl with the same 'venom' in the third spell too.

Laxman stated that Siraj’s ability in maintaining his speed and bounce and movement for long duration made him a ‘dangerous bowler.’ He said that the bowler did not let the batsman settle, ‘hammering’ at them again and again, that helped him pick wickets in the third spell. The crickter-turned-commentator stated that captain Virat Kohli shoud give longer spells to Siraj, and shorter bursts to the other bowlers.

He also said that India was ‘fortunate’ to have a good battery of fast bowlers. Laxman was confident that Siraj wil only improve with time and experience, while highlighting the crucial role that he played in Australia.

Laxman, however, urged the bowler to guard against any stress-related injuries due to work load, as he felt fast bowlers were prone to such issues. He stated that focusing on being injury-free could prove to be a crucial factor in him attaining his full potential.

Laxman has been a mentor on the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad where Siraj had played for one season. The former middle order batsman stated that tournaments like IPL help youngsters like Siraj as it makes one work hard, think for new ideas amid being under constant scrutiny and in high pressure situations. He added that only coming out on top in such situations could make one feel that they have done a good job.

After taking 13 wickets in 3 Tests in Australia, Siraj also took 3 wickets in the spin-dominated home series against England. He also had a decent IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, bagging 6 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 7.34. He is now a member of the squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18.