VVS Laxman Could Be India's Head Coach For Ireland Series In Place Of Rahul Dravid: Report

Legendary Indian batter and Director of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy, VVS Laxman will reportedly replace Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid for the tour of Ireland. While Dravid will continue to coach the Test team that is set to face England, it is believed that the Men in Blue will use two different squads for the two series. India will play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28.

IND vs Ireland T20I series: VVS Laxman could replace Rahul Dravid

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will select two different squads for the series against Ireland, and the tour of England. The India vs South Africa series will begin with five T20Is, with the first match to take place on June 9, a little more than a week after IPL 2022 ends. The series concludes on June 19, after which Dravid will join India's Test squad.

Meanwhile, India's tour of England will begin on July 1, with the two sides still left to take on each other in the final match of the Test series, which began last year and was abruptly stopped due to rising COVID cases. Following the conclusion of the one remaining Test, the team will also take part in a three-match T20I series before taking part in a three-game ODI series against the same side.

The report also added that India will have a warm-up game against Leicestershire from June 24-27 before the Birmingham Test, and hence, will leave on either June 15 or 16. It is believed that Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Test side and could be rested for the T20I series against South Africa. Virat Kohli is also expected to take a rest before the England tour.

Why are selectors likely to pick two teams for upcoming series?

It is believed that after an exhausting IPL 2022 series, most of the players that play in multiple formats will be rested from the series against South Africa. Instead, the team playing against the Proteas is likely to include top performers from the ongoing IPL season. As a result, it is expected that the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will be rested and will travel to England on June 15.