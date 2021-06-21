VVS Laxman Decodes Ajinkya Rahane's Soft Dismissal, Explains What Went Wrong For 'Jinx'

Former Team India batsman VVS Laxman has expressed disappointment at Ajinkya Rahane's soft dismissal on Day 3 of the ongoing ICC WTC final against New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Ajinkya Rahane who was set on 49 played a false stroke that led to his downfall just when India wanted him to be out in the middle.

VVS Laxman analyses Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal

"You talked about the planning between Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson. There was no fielder there on the fifth delivery, the one before he got out. And then a fielder was placed there and also near the backward short-leg. It forced Ajinkya Rahane to play a half-hearted pull shot. There was no conviction in that pull short and this would be something Ajinkya Rahane will be disappointed with," said VVS Laxman while speaking on Star Sports during the lunch session.

Ajinkya Rahane's soft dismissal

Ajinkya Rahane looked in good nick to register his 24th Test half-century but could not capitalise and perished at a crucial phase of the Indian innings. It happened in the 79th over that was bowled by left-arm pacer Neil Wagner. On the fourth delivery, Wagner bowled a short one which straighter in line and at the body as Ajinkya Rahane was forced to play a pull shot at the very last moment.

However, he failed to hit the ball with force as it ended up straight in the hands of Tom Latham who was stationed at square leg. The Team India Test vice-captain had no choice other than to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

The start of play on Day 3 of the WTC final was delayed due to the wet outfield. When the play resumed at 11 am local time, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane assumed batting for India. Kohli was dismissed early by Jamieson, who didn't allow him to add to his overnight score of 44 runs. Rahane added 20 runs to his score from the previous day as he hit 49 off 117 before being dismissed by Neil Wagner. Jamieson also picked up the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant, who can be a very dangerous batsman when in form. Jamieson then dismissed Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on two consecutive balls to pick his fifer. India were bowled out for 217 runs in the 93rd over.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway opened the batting for New Zealand and provided a solid start with a partnership of 70 runs. Latham was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 30 off 104 balls. Conway remained on the pitch and batted his way out to score the first half-century of the match. Conway scored 54 runs before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma right before the end of play on Day 3. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will resume batting for the Kiwis on Monday.