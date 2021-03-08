VVS Laxman Decodes The Qualities That Make Veteran Offie Ravichandran Ashwin 'intelligent'

Former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman has heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin after his all-round heroics in the recently-concluded four-match Test series against England. Laxman has decoded the abilities of Ashwin that make him intelligent.

'A very intelligent person': VVS Laxman

“I think he (R Ashwin) is a very intelligent person. When you’re playing at the highest level, then it’s not only about your skill, it’s about your preparation, your planning and execution is so critical. So, he works out what are the weaknesses of the batsman. He plans those dismissals and that’s why I think he is reinventing himself,” said Laxman while speaking on Star Sports.

“We saw recently in the Australia series how he troubled someone as great as Steve Smith and that’s another thing that makes Ashwin or any champion player special, that he wants to be the best and compete against the best,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

A dream Test series for Ravichandran Ashwin

It was indeed a dream series for Ravi Ashwin as he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps in eight innings. 'Ash' picked up his 400th wicket in Test cricket during the third Test match that was contested at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad a couple of weeks ago.

He ended up registering his 400th Test scalp during England's second innings when he had tail-ender Jofra Archer caught plumb in front of the wicket.

By the virtue of this feat, Team India's Test specialist has now joined the likes of a few of his great predecessors to become the fourth Indian bowler to register 400 scalps in the longest format of the game. Ashwin with 400 wickets in 77 matches has joined the likes of his former team-mate Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets in 103 matches), legendary all-rounder & 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev (434 wickets in 131 matches), and, spin legend Anil Kumble (619 wickets from 132 matches to reach the 400-club in Test match cricket.

While he became the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 400 wickets in red-ball cricket, he is now the second-fastest bowler in world cricket to achieve this feat. Team India's modern-day Test specialist picked up his 400th scalp in his 77th Test appearance. Meanwhile, the record is still held by Sri Lankan spin legend as well as the highest wicket-taker in Test history (800) Muttiah Muralitharan who had reached the landmark in just his 72nd appearance in red-ball cricket.

