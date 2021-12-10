VVS Laxman Elaborates On Technical Adjustments Done By Mayank Agarwal For Wankhede Test

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has explained the technical adjustments that Team India's opening Test batter Mayank Agarwal brought into his game during India vs New Zealand Mumbai Test. The player scored an impressive 150 in India’s first innings and followed it up with a knock of 62 runs in the second innings.

Speaking on the Star Sports show ‘Follow The Blues’ VVS Laxman said that the player was leaving a lot of delivers and playing with a lot of discipline which was not seen during the IND vs NZ Kanpur Test. Laxman said, “In Kanpur in both the innings he got out at balls that were pitching on and outside the off stump, whereas in Mumbai, especially in the first innings, he was ready to leave a lot of deliveries. He was keeping his front foot in the pitch of the ball and he was playing with a lot of discipline".

He also pointed out that the player was seen using the feel a lot more against the spinners and showed a lot of self-belief. But when the spinners came in he was using his feet a lot. He hit some outstanding shots, especially against Ajaz Patel. His shot over long-off and over extra cover for sixes are probably the best shots of his innings. He has given a lot of importance to self-belief and it was great to see him coming in and expressing himself. I think he played with a mindset, which is similar to what he used to play in first-class and international cricket

IND vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal’s batting style was commendable says Sanjay Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar too heaped praise for Mayank Agarwal and agreed with VVS Laxman's assessment and said the player showed a lot of discipline against pacers and used every opportunity against the spinners to take the aerial route.

“Mayank Agarwal’s batting style was commendable. He very efficiently countered Wankhede’s pitch which had a lot of turn and bounce. The way he approached and encountered Tim Southee was the highlight of the match because Southee was someone who troubled us a lot in the first Test match. Mayank showed a lot of discipline against pacers and scored a lot of runs against spinners, especially against Ajaz Patel. I think Ajaz is a bowler who pitches a ball higher and whenever he has pitched the ball higher, Mayank Agarwal has used this opportunity to use his feet and play aerial shots," said Sanjay Bangar.

(Image: PTI)