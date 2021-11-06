VVS Laxman Emerges As Favourite To Replace Rahul Dravid As Next NCA Head: Report

With the appointment of Rahul Dravid as Team India's national men's head coach, the role of National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, a position previously held by the legendary cricketer, has gone vacant. And reports suggest that former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is tipped to be the frontrunner to take up the role.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know have said that the BCCI top brass is keen to have VVS Laxman take up the role.

"Sourav and Jay both would love to have Laxman take up the NCA role. But yes, the final call obviously lies with the former India cricketer as he has a young family also. He is undoubtedly a front runner for the role and not to forget how he has been known to share a special bond with now coach Dravid. It will be the perfect combination to have those two work together towards taking Indian cricket forward. Nothing like having former cricketers coming on board to help produce the next generation of stars," the source said.

The player's appointment to the National Cricket Academy will be of immse value to the next generation of players. VVS Laxman played a key role as India rose to the top and became the No.1 ranked Test team. The player was seen a 'life-saver' for Team India bailing them out of difficult situations umpteen number of times.

"Looking forward", says Rahul Dravid on his appointment as head coach

Commenting after his appointment as the head coach, Rahul Dravid said that he is looking forward to taking up this opportunity and take this team ahead.

"It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," he said.

