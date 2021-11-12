VVS Laxman Explains Interesting 'utility' Role For Team India New Boy Venkatesh Iyer

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has said that Venkatesh Iyer, who has received his maiden Indian national cricket team call-up, would be the perfect back-up for Hardik Pandya. Laxman pointed out that he Venkatesh Iyer can chip in with the ball as well as the bat.

The Indian legend further added that he would like to see Venkatesh Iyer play lower down the order, given that India already have four other openers in the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Speaking on Star Sports, VVS Laxman said, "You want him to bat at No. 5 or No. 6, and also chip in with the bowling, probably a couple of overs or more and make him get used to that position. He could be the backup to Hardik Pandya. You can develop Venkatesh Iyer as a utility all-rounder."

"I just want someone like Venkatesh Iyer to bat out of his position. India have got five openers in that squad and you know that Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are your front-runners for that spot. So Venkatesh Iyer needs to fit but not in the top order," he further commented.

VVS Laxman also spoke about the Indian squad and said that rewarding the players who have done well in IPL is the right thing to do.

"I think they have rewarded the players who have done well in the IPL, which is the way forward keeping in mind that the World Cup is going to happen in Australia in one year’s time. I think it is an excellent squad, not only in the batting department but also in the fast-bowling unit as well. There is Harshal Patel who is excellent in the death overs… there is Avesh Khan who has got express pace," Laxman said on Star Sports.

India’s T20I squad for home series against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Image: Twitter/ @IVENKYIYER2521/ @VVSLAXMAN281