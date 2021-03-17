VVS Laxman Explains Why It Is Not Advisable To Drop KL Rahul Despite His Poor Form

Former Team India Test specialist VVS Laxman has said that KL Rahul will be disappointed with his dismissals in the last three matches. Rahul has had a forgettable outing in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England with scores of 1,0, & 0 respectively. Opening the innings on all three occasions, the white-ball specialist has failed to rediscover his rhythm with the bat and hardly managed to prolong his stay at the crease for more than one over.

'Rahul will be disappointed': VVS Laxman

“He will have to play because he has not played much international cricket. He is not a regular member in Test matches now but, KL Rahul will be disappointed with the way he got out in all three innings. If we talk or think about KL Rahul’s batting, he is a technically correct batsman. He has scored centuries in Test cricket as well but the way both his feet are on the crease and the bat away from the body because of which a gap is seen between bat and pad,” said Laxman while speaking to Star Sports.

At the same time, the ex-middle order batsman has made it clear that currently, the opener is lacking self-confidence and in case he gets dropped, then it might turn out to be a big setback for him.

"So somewhere or the other I feel the self-confidence and rhythm that is generally seen in KL Rahul's batting is not seen at all. His confidence level is low, so if you leave him out at this point, it will be a big setback for him," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

KL Rahul registers successive ducks in the ongoing series

The Karnataka cricketer hoped to regain the form that has eluded him for quite some time but that was not to be as he could only last for four deliveries in the third T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before being sent back to the dugout by a peach of a delivery from frontline pacer Mark Wood.

This happened in the third over of the first innings. On the third delivery, Wood bowled a fuller delivery around off stump as Lokesh Rahul attempted to drive down the ground i.e. supposedly attempting a straight drive. Nonetheless, there is no feet moment as the shot is attempted on the backfoot which ends up leaving a huge gap between the bat and pad.

The batsman misses the ball completely as it goes right through his defence and the center pole almost goes for a walk. Thus, Rahul ended up registering a second straight duck in this series.