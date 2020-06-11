VVS Laxman Lauds Ashish Nehra For Battling Through The Pain And Bouncing Back Bravely

VVS Laxman came forward to pay gratitude to his former Indian team-mate, co-commentator, and one of his good friends Ashish Nehra on social media. Both VVS as well as Ashish have been a part of many of India's successful triumphs that include the Natwest tri-series win on English soil in 2002, the ICC Champions Trophy in the very same year (India and Sri Lanka were declared the joint-winners), the famous ODI and Test series triumph in Pakistan during the 2003/04 season, etc.

'Battled through the pain': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman wrote that the former seamer's fragile body suggested a brief pace-bowling career, but nonetheless, he battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master. The ex-Hyderabadi cricketer then mentioned that Nehra's repeated comebacks from injuries were rewarded with a World Cup winner’s medal in 2011 and a fitting farewell at the age of 38.

A fragile body suggested a brief pace-bowling career, but Ashish Nehra battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master. Repeated comebacks from injury were rewarded with a World Cup winner’s medal in 2011 and a fitting farewell aged 38. pic.twitter.com/j5gey74NWl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2020

Ashish Nehra's illustrious cricketing career

Ashish Nehra had represented India at the highest level between 1999 to 2017. In a career that lasted for 18 years, the Delhi medium-pacer has played 17 Tests, 120 One Day Internationals, and 27 T20Is. His career best figures of 6/23 against England in 2003 World Cup remains the record bowling figures for any Indian bowler in the history of the quadrennial to date. The Men In Blue had reached the finals where they eventually went down to the then mighty Australians who were also the defending champions as well.

The pacer's career was plagued with injuries at regular intervals. After 2005, he had to wait for a chance till early 2009 due to the emergence of a new bunch of pacers. The veteran bowler was selected for World Cup 2011 where he picked up a couple of important wickets in the high-voltage semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan. Unfortunately, he could not feature in the summit clash against Sri Lanka as he had fractured his finger. India created history as they won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. At the same time, they also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

After his retirement in November 2017, the ex-seamer has been working as a commentator/analyst. He had also served as the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore till last season.