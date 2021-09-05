VVS Laxman Highlights Reason Why Rohit Sharma Is Successful As An Opener In Tests

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has revealed why Rohit Sharma has been so successful as an opener in Tests after the 34-year-old hit his first overseas century in the fourth match against England. Laxman, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said when Rohit played his maiden Test an opener against South Africa, he showed he was going to use the same template that has given him success in white-ball cricket. Laxman said when Rohit scored his three double-hundreds in the ODIs, there was one thing in common that he took his own time in the first 10 overs before exploding, adding "He was not in a hurry".

"What I saw was that he was ready to adopt that formula against South Africa. He knew where his off-stump was even when they were playing on classic Indian wickets. I will never forget that conversation because here was a player who’s already established himself as one of the greats in white-ball cricket, but he wanted to prove himself as an opener and took up a challenge. He could’ve told the selectors that they have to give him a chance in the middle-order but accepted the challenge he’s proved himself. Today I think he has made himself and the entire team and all the team who have been helpful in his success very, very proud of him," VVS Laxman said while speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent century on Saturday to help India get to a comfortable position after dismal first innings. This was Sharma's first overseas Test century since his debut in 2013. Sharma also broke several records in the process, including most centuries in England by an Indian batsman. Sharma also became the first visiting opening batsman to score hundreds in all three formats in England.

India vs England 4th Test

Sharma batted for most of Day 3 alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 61 before being dismissed by Ollie Robinson. Kohli and Jadeja then held on to the pitch before the play was called off by the umpires due to bad light. Kohli and Jadeja batted for some time this morning before losing their wickets in quick succession. Ajinkya Rahane continued his poor form and was dismissed for yet another duck. Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur then came in to notch a hundred-run partnership to take India to 400. India has acquired a lead of more than 330 runs and the tailenders are still in the middle.

Image: PTI