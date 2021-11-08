VVS Laxman Identifies Two 'critical' Areas Team India Need To Improve Before 2022 T20 WC

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman has highlighted two 'critical' areas where team India needs to improve before they go into the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan' ahead of India's contest against Namibia VVS Laxman said there is a need for India to identify a couple more bowlers who can extract bounce and seam movement from the tracks in Australia and also help bowl in the death overs.

"I think it is very important to identify a couple of bowlers who bowl quick because the conditions in Australia will be totally different, where I'm not sure the ball will swing too much. But having someone who can bowl quick, extract the bounce and pace of that wicket and at the same time can use the variations because you want someone who can also finish off the innings well with the ball," he said.

He further went on to add, that India needs batters who can also bowl part-time as that might become necessary in the Australian conditions "Also, get a couple of batsmen who can also take two overs, that will be very critical for the World Cup in Australia," Laxman concluded.

Team India to play 21 T20Is in the run-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup

As India shifts its focus to the next big tournament, the 2022 T20 World Cup, the BCCI has six tours lined up for the team which included 21 T20Is.

India will first welcome New Zealand at home for three T20Is before playing South Africa in four T20IS in South Africa followed by three T20Is back home against West Indies followed by a series against Sri Lanka which will see India play three T20Is. Post the IPL the BCCI will also host South Africa in 5 T20Is before the team takes a trip to England wherein they play three T20Is. Team India will also play ODIs and Tests in a few of these tours.

Team India T20I schedule ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022

vs New Zealand 1st T20I – November 17, Jaipur vs New Zealand 2nd T20I – November 19, Ranchi vs New Zealand 3rd T20I – November 21, Kolkata vs South Africa 1st T20I – January 19, Cape Town vs South Africa 2nd T20I – January 21, Cape Town vs South Africa 3rd T20I – January 23, Cape Town vs South Africa 4th T20I – January 26, Paarl vs West Indies 1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack vs West Indies 2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam vs West Indies 3rd T20I – February 20, Trivandrum vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I – March 13, Mohali vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamsala vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I – March 18, Lucknow vs South Africa 1st T20I – June 9, Chennai vs South Africa 2nd T20I – June 12, Bengaluru vs South Africa 3rd T20I – June 14, Nagpur vs South Africa 4th T20I – June 17, Rajkot vs South Africa 5th T20I – June 19, Delhi vs England 1st T20I – July 7, Southampton vs England 2nd T20I – July 9, Birmingham vs England 3rd T20I – July 10, Nottingham

Image: AP