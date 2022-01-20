Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman expressed his opinion India U-19 team's performance against Ireland in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup. India U-19 earned a mammoth victory by 174 runs against Ireland in the group B match of the tournament on January 19. India’s win in the absence of skipper Yash Dhull and four other players earned them a spot in the Super League quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, praising the team’s performance, former cricketer VVS Laxman said, “ Tremendous show of character and maturity from the U-19 team. With just 11 players available for today's game, to go out and express themselves the way they did was phenomenal. Can't say how proud I am of them! The Ireland match is one they will cherish for life”. The tournament is currently underway in the West Indies and skipper Yash Dhull and the four other players are all in isolation due to the Covid-19 virus.

India U-19 bowls out Ireland on 133 after setting 308 runs target

Opening the batting for India in the first innings, openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh provided India a soli start by stitching a partnership of 164 runs. Raghuvanshi walked back to the pavilion after hitting a run-a-ball knock of 79 runs, while Harnoor was dismissed on the score of 88 runs off 101 balls. Raja Bawa, Nishant Sindhu, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar helped the team cross the 300 runs mark and set a target of 308 runs for Ireland.

Defending the target, the Indian bowlers outplayed the opposition by clinching wickets at regular intervals, before bowling Ireland out with a total of 133 runs on the board. Garv Sangwan, Aneeshwar Gautam, and Kaushal Tambe contributed with two wickets each, while Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, and Vicky Ostwal chipped in with one wicket each. India earlier started their campaign in the ICC U-19 World Cup by defeating South Africa by 45 runs on January 15. They are next slated to face Uganda U-19 on January 22, before playing in the Super League quarterfinals.

Australia beat Scotland in Basseterre in Group D

In a Group D match in Basseterre, Australia defeated Scotland by seven wickets. Put into bat, Scotland rode on Charlie Tear (54), Thomas Mackintosh (54) and Oliver Davidson's (33) to post a respectable 236 for eight. Australia sent Scotland in to bat first at the Conaree Cricket Centre, a decision that looked like it might backfire when Scotland's openers made a positive start with Tear and Davidson sharing 88 runs for the first wicket.

For Australia, Aiden Cahill (2/33) and William Salzmann (2/38) picked up two wickets apiece. Chasing, Australia started well, with run-machine Teague Wyllie and Campbell Kellaway attacking in the powerplay. The pair stuck 100 on the scoreboard without loss, before Kellaway (47) departed just shy of a half-century.

That couldn't stop an impressive Australia as Aidan Cahill then smashing 72 from 45 balls. Wyllie (101 not out) reached his century to help complete the job as Australia reached their target with seven wickets remaining. Despite a third straight loss in the tournament, Scotland will enter the Plate quarterfinals with their confidence boosted after producing their best all-round show in their final Group D game.