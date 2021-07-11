VVS Laxman Names India Player Who Can Easily Make Place In T20 World Cup Squad

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has said he wants to see Suryakumar Yadav bat at number three for India in the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Laxman, while presenting for Star Sports, said he was impressed with the way Suryakumar Yadav approached his batting in his debut international series against England earlier this year, where he faced the likes of Jofra Archer. Laxman said he wants to see Suryakumar Yadav play in all six matches against Sri Lanka, adding, 'He is definitely someone who could make it to India's T20 World Cup squad.

Laxman reckons the Sri Lanka tour is a great opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to secure a place in the World T20 squad. Laxman stated that Suryakumar Yadav must bat at number 3 in all six games so he could make a place for himself in the World Cup squad. Laxman said he wants to see the Mumbai Indians batsman score runs against Sri Lanka and gain some international experience before the marquee ICC event later this year in the UAE. Yadav announced his arrival on the international stage with a scintillating half-century in the first game where he got the opportunity to bat.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

The Indian white-ball team is currently in Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series and as many T20 internationals. Suryakumar Yadav is looking in good touch as he scored a half-century in the first intra-squad practice match earlier this week.

"It's a great opportunity for everyone having a tour amidst the COVID-19 situation. It's a great challenge and resonsibility for each and everyone to come out here and express themselves. Great thing is having Rahul sir around. This is my first tour with him but I have heard from many players that he is very calm and composed when it comes this role. I am really excited and looking forward to it," Suryakumar had said in his press conference.

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain for the tour, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain. There are also a couple of new faces in the team, including Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will most likely receive their debut caps during the series against Lanka as the management would also like to see a glimpse of them ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

(Image Credit: PTI)

