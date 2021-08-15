VVS Laxman Names Top All-rounders In Test Cricket, Places Ravindra Jadeja At No. 3

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest all-rounders India has at the moment and the Gujarat cricketer has proven time and again by putting up outstanding performances with both the bat and the ball, especially in crunch situations. However, former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes Jadeja is not the number one all-rounder in the longest format. Laxman, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said for him England's Ben Stokes is the number one all-rounder in Test cricket followed by Jason Holder of the West Indies. Laxman added that Jadeja is the third-best all-rounder in Tests.

Laxman explained his decision to maintain Jadeja at number three by stating that Stokes and Holder are automatic selections in their respective Test teams, whereas the Indian all-rounder has been in and out of the Indian squad for the past couple of years. There's no doubt that Jadeja has the temperament to succeed in the longer format, but he's not the best Test all-rounder because he doesn't straightaway walk into the Indian squad, according to Laxman.

Jadeja was picked ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the first two Tests against England and the 32-year-old has justified his selection by scoring a half-century and a 40 respectively. Jadeja did not bat in the second innings of the first Test as the remaining match was washed out by rain. Jadeja's 40-run knock in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's helped India cross the 350-run mark while batting first. Jadeja also bowled 16 overs in the first match and followed that up with 22 overs in the second but remained wicketless in both games.

India vs England 2nd Test

As far as the second Test match is concerned, India dominated on Day 1 and scored more than 270 runs at the loss of just 3 wickets. England bowlers bounced back and picked two back-to-back wickets of set batsmen in the first session of Day 2. India finished its first innings with a total of 364 runs on the board. England started batting on Day 2 and lost three early wickets to finish at 108/3. Day 3 started with a bang for English batsmen as skipper Joe Root smashed his second consecutive hundred against India. Root along with some help from lower-order batsmen helped England take a 27-run lead in the game. Day 4 will begin with India's batting.

Image: VVSLaxman/Facebook/PTI