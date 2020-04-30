Rishi Kapoor's Death: VVS Laxman Pays Tribute To The Legendary Actor

VVS Laxman came forward to pay tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 67. Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He was battling with leukaemia and he was in the United States for treatment for over a year.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Death: Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle Recall Their Friendship With Film Icon

'Extremely sad': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Test specialist batsman mentioned that he was extremely sad to hear about the demise of the 'Bobby' star. Laxman then went on to express his condolences to the late actor's family and loved ones.

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/PJUfmCx9hk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 30, 2020

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also came forward to pay his last respects to the iconic actor. Ashwin wrote that he was deeply saddened by the demise of Rishi Kapoor just when everyone was coming to terms with the passing away of the National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan.

Deeply saddened by the demise of #RishiKapoor ji, just as we are all coming to terms with the passing away of #IrfanKhan . Truly bad times these. — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 30, 2020

READ: Usman Khawaja And Shaun Marsh: Ex-IPL Stars Excluded From CA's Central Contracts List

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death

The news of the Bollywood star's demise was announced by his elder brother Randhir Kapoor on Thursday morning. An official statement, which confirmed the Rishi Kapoor death news on Thursday, read,

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

READ: Irrfan Khan Death: Actor's Rare Photo Of Watching 2018 Lord's Test Circulates On Twitter

Rohit Sharma Turns 33: Hitman's Ironic IPL Hat-trick Against Mumbai Indians; Watch Video