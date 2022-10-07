VVS Laxman On Big Headache For Selectors Ahead Of 2023 World Cup: 'It Will Be Difficult...

Former India batter VVS Laxman, who is the current chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has identified a major challenge for Indian selectors ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Laxman believes it will be difficult for selectors to pick the "right team" going into the 50-over World Cup because of the amount of talent the country has. Laxman said India is spoiled for choices and it is something that could trouble the selectors in a good way ahead of the marquee ICC event.

'We are spoiled for choices'

Laxman, who is currently acting as the head coach of the Indian ODI squad in absence of Rahul Dravid, stated that all the youngsters in the team are doing well and the ongoing series against South Africa is a chance for them to perform well and keep themselves in the hunt when the side is being picked for the World Cup. A young Indian side is currently playing a three-match ODI series against the Proteas as the main players have left for Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup.

"We have a good bunch of cricketers, they are all looking forward to the series, the competition between them is good, we are spoiled for choices considering the amount of talent we have. It will be difficult for the selectors to get the right team going into the 2023 50-over World Cup," Laxman said on Star Sports.

"All the youngsters are doing well, they know that they will not get too many opportunities once the main players return, but this is a chance to perform well and keep themselves in the hunt when the strongest side is being picked," he added.

Meanwhile, the young Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan lost the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday. Sanju Samson was phenomenal with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 86 off 63 balls to help his side reach closer to the target but his valiant effort went in vain as India lost the match by 9 runs. India failed to chase down a target of 250 runs in 40 overs.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC/PTI