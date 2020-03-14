VVS Laxman Has His Say On The Postponement Of India-South Africa ODI Series

VVS Laxman said that the postponement of the ongoing three-match bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa was inevitable. It all happened due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Apart from the India-South Africa series, other bilateral series like Australia-New Zealand and England-Sri Lanka series have also been postponed. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 which was earlier scheduled to get underway from March 29 has also been postponed to April 15.

'It was inevitable': VVS Laxman

In his column for a daily publication, VVS Laxman wrote that postponement of the remaining two One-Day International matches between India and South Africa was inevitable, given the circumstances. Laxman also mentioned that coronavirus pandemic is gradually bringing life to a standstill across the world and as is unfortunately normally the case, it is tragedies such as these that put life in perspective. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also wrote added that the safety and good health of people has to be paramount.

BCCI/CSA to reschedule the ODI series

After the three-match ODI series was called off on Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle and confirmed that the matches will be rescheduled at a later date. In a statement issued by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, not only was it confirmed that the ODI matches will be rescheduled but it was also revealed that the BCCI-CSA (Cricket South Africa) will jointly work out the revised schedule.

Coronavirus Outbreak

As of today, the total number of positive cases in India has risen up to 82 - Haryana-15, Telangana-1, Rajasthan-3, Andhra Pradesh - 1, Karnataka-5, Jammu-1, Ladakh-3, Maharashtra- 16, Tamil Nadu-1, Uttar Pradesh-10, Delhi-6, Punjab-1, Kerala-19 (out of which 3 recovered). Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

