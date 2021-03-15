VVS Laxman Opens Up On Why The Concept Of Split-captaincy Will Not Work For Team India

Former Team India Test specialist VVS Laxman has revealed why the concept of split captaincy will not work in India. Reportedly, many experts of the game had come with the policy of split captaincy after India's heartbreaking semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup that was held in England & Wales. Meanwhile, there were many who had opined that the current limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma should be made the full-time captain.

'Same captain for all the formats': VVS Laxman

“I have always felt that as long as your captain is not burdened by captaincy and he is someone who enjoys the responsibility without compromising his performances, in this case, Virat the batsman, it should be the same captain for all the formats if he is regular in all the three formats. In England, the split captaincy works because Joe Root is not a regular in white-ball cricket, or Eoin Morgan is not a Test player. If a captain is all three formats players and on top of that, a performer, it should be one captain,” said Laxman while speaking on Star Sports.

"This debate or discussion does not make sense at all. Ultimately, it is Kohli who has defined this team. His positivity, his work ethic have inspired the Indian team and an entire generation of Indian cricketer to become very professional about the game. Virat is very fortunate to have seniors in the form of Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, and also Ishant and Bumrah in the fast bowling unit, to form a core group," the ex-middle-order batsman added.

“I have always felt that to have a champion side, while you have a designated captain, it is important to have a core group of leaders. This Indian team has that core group. I feel Virat is still the leader of the pack and leads by example. And, whenever Rahane and Rohit have got the captaincy, they have impressed everyone with their captaincy and managerial skills. This adds to the depth of the leadership group. The debate is not even required or worth thinking about,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added.

India under Virat & Rohit's captaincy

Rohit had led India to a Nidhas Trophy tri-series triumph featuring Bangladesh Sri Lanka in March 2018 and then led the Men In Blue to an Asia Cup victory later that year. Sharma was the stand-in-captain on both occasions as regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested.

Under Virat's captaincy, the Men In Blue have registered a few emphatic wins that include India's first-ever ODI series win in South Africa and then their maiden Test, as well as ODI series, wins on Australian soil later in the year. However, India have failed to win a multi-nation tournament under his captaincy. Under the batting megastar's reign, the two-time world champions finished as the runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided contest) and were knocked out in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup (went down to the dark horses and eventual finalists New Zealand).

