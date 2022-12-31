VVS Laxman Pays Gratitude To Bus Driver Who Saved Rishabh Pant's Life, Post Goes Viral

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant survived a horrific car accident on Friday. He was travelling alone in his Mercedes GLE when the accident happened on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant suffered multiple injuries to his head, back, and feet. The 25-year-old is currently undergoing treatment at the Max hospital in Dehradun. Pant is lucky to have survived the accident as the car first crashed into the divider and then blew up in flames.

Pant was rescued by a Haryana Roadways driver Sushil and conductor Paramjit, who pulled the Indian cricketer out of the burning car and moved him away from the heat before calling the police and ambulance. Former India batsman VVS Laxman shared a picture of Sushil and Paramjit and thanked them for their selfless service.

"Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji," Laxman wrote on Twitter.

"Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped," Laxman added.

What happened to Pant?

Pant's car collided with the divider on NH-58 near Manglaur and rolled over multiple times before catching fire. The accident happened at around 5:30 am. Pant was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. After the accident, Pant was rushed to a local hospital in Roorkee before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. According to a BCCI statement, the Delhi Capitals captain has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant's condition at the moment is stable but he remains under doctors' supervision. Pant was expected to return to the Indian Test side for the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in February. However, the accident will most likely delay his return to the national team. Pant was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Image: BCCI/ANI



