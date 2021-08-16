VVS Laxman 'really Happy' To See The Entire Team Give A Grand Welcome To Bumrah & Shami

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman recently stated that he was really happy to see the entire Indian team charged up and enjoying each other’s success. He said he believes that this has a great impact on the morale of the entire team. Mohammed Shami and Jaspirt Bumrah put on a magnificent 89-run stand to help India put up a fighting total of 273 on board and VVS Laxman believes that tailenders hard work on their batting in the nets has finally paid off.

“Credit to the team management and all the tailenders. Ishant Sharma is more than capable of batting and I have had the experience of having those partnerships with him. Shami is more than capable of batting. You know that he can hit big sixes. I still remember that match against South Africa, where he hit a lot of sixes. Umesh Yadav, who is not part of this playing XI, is a useful batsman. He has got a first-class hundred. Jasprit Bumrah, we have seen from the Australia series, how much value he is giving to his wicket and how much he has improved as far as his batting is concerned. Siraj, being from Hyderabad, I know that he can bat.” VVS Laxman said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo’s matchday program.

India vs England: The desire of all these bowlers to get better is evident - VVS Laxman

The former Indian batsman further went on to commend the desire of the bowlers to get better and heaped praise for Raghu, India’s throwdown specialist. “It is about the desire to get better, which is very impressive. I have seen Raghu, the throwdown specialist, working with these bowlers. These bowlers do extra throwdowns do get better. And a majority of the times, when Raghu bowls or when he throws in the nets, he targets the rib cage at a very good pace. The more you work and the more meaningful your preparation is, the better you get. First and foremost, the desire of all these bowlers to get better is evident and that is why you are seeing the results." He concluded.

