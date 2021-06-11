VVS Laxman Remembers Dingko Singh, Pens Letter To 1998 Asian Games Gold Medalist

Former Team India Test specialist VVS Laxman came forward and offered his last respects to Asian Games gold medalist boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh who passed away on Thursday at the age of 42. Dingko Singh's health had been deteriorating in the recent past. Since 2017, the deceased boxer was being treated for liver cancer, and last year, he had tested positive for COVID-19.

VVS Laxman remembers Dingko Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, VVS Laxman posted a couple of images of Dingko Singh from the 1998 edition of the Asian Games that were held in Bangkok. In the first image, the boxing icon is seen standing on top of the podium whereas, in the second one, he is seen posing with his Asian Games gold medal.

Remembering the late boxer, VVS Laxman wrote that he is saddened by the untimely passing away of Asian Games winner Dingko Singh. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst concluded by offering his sincere condolences to Dingko Singh's family and friends.

Saddened by the untimely passing away of Asian Games winner Dingko Singh.

My sincere condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/KSvueuBw1o — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2021

Dingko Singh's boxing legacy

Dingko Singh, who made his international boxing debut in 1997, not only won the King's Cup held in Bangkok in the same year but was also declared as the best boxer of the meet. Dingko also represented India at the 1998 Asian Games, where he won the Gold Medal, and at the 2000 Summer Olympics. In honor of the Dingko Singh boxer legacy, the Manipur-based boxer was bestowed the Arjuna Award in 1998 and was presented the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2013. Meanwhile, the latest news aboutDingko Singh is it is believed that a biopic based on Dingko Singh is in the making with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor portraying the iconic boxer's character on-screen. The movie, which is reportedly directed by Raja Krishna Menon, is expected to release sometime in 2022.

Last year, the boxer also contracted COVID-19 and recovered from it. After his recovery, Dingko Singh had thanked all the doctors and nurses and said that he will always remain indebted to them for life.