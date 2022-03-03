VVS Laxman Reserves Special Praise For Virat Kohli Ahead Of 100th Test: 'You'll Get A 100'

The 1st India vs Sri Lanka Test will be really special for Virat Kohli as he will be playing the 100th Test match of his international career. Virat Kohli's 100th Test will also be the first time that the cricketer will not be leading the Test team as skipper after Rohit Sharma was handed the reigns of the team.

Legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Team India coach passed on their wishes and the latest to do so is current NCA head VVS Laxman.

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: VVS Laxman's special message for former Team India skipper

In the video uploaded by BCCI on it's official Twitter handle, VVS Laxman while congratulating Virat Kohli said, "To represent India at the highest level is a great matter of pride for any cricketer and to do that for 100 matches is an incredible achievement. congratulations Virat on this very very special achievement and i am sure you must be very proud of the way you have played this very game."

VVS Laxman in his praise said that the pride and the passion with which Kohli plays the game is infectious and inspires not only Indian cricketers but cricketers across the world. He also said that he admires Kohli's journey as a leader who has given importance to the Test match cricket.

He further added, "Your journey has been memorable and make this 100th Test more memorable I have no doubt that you will go out have fun express yourself and probably get a hundred as not many Indians have done that in their 100th Test match. I have no doubt you will continue to make all of us proud".

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: Sachin Tendulkar and other India legends send special message

BCCI posted a heartwarming video in which Sachin Tendulkar, while congratulating Virat Kohli on his 100th Test said, "I remember the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were playing U-19 World Cup in Malaysia. That is when there were certain players in the team that were discussing about you. This is one player to watch out for, stating that he bats well."

Team India coach Rahul Dravid in his message congratulated Virat Kohli for this historic achievement and said that to be able to play 100 Tests is a fantastic achievement which he can be very proud of.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly while praising Virat Kohli said that he has had a great journey, and reaching where he is today is an exceptional achievement.